Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $644.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.72.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.