Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

