Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 60.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

CRNX opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $228,327.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $1,502,544. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

