Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 449 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $132.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

