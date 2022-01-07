Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $43,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $308.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.09 and a 200-day moving average of $304.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

