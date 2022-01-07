Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Update

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,800 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.
