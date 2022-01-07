KLK Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

KLK Capital Management LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 26.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 1.4% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 20.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.41. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

