iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Position Reduced by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 6.6% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,060,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after buying an additional 722,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,315,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 155,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 505,026 shares in the last quarter.

EWU stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $34.26.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.