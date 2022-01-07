JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $173.16 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.39.

