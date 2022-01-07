23,533 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 810,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 791,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.86 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

