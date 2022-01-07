Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Trimmed by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,404,000 after purchasing an additional 153,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,359,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock opened at $157.05 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.