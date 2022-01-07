JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,347,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 558,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,404.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after buying an additional 230,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 427.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 271,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,871 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

