iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $35,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,076,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,477,000 after buying an additional 148,450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

