Mendel Money Management Increases Position in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)

Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,745,000.

Shares of MBBB stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

