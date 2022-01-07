First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,343,000 after buying an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 44,553 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

