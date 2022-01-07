Mendel Money Management Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 2.7% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $233.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.95. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

