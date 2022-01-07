SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

Shares of SGH opened at $61.52 on Thursday. SMART Global has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

