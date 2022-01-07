Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 633.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,736 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.79. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

