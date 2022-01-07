SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 351.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,733,000.

Get Vroom alerts:

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRM opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.