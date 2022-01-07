SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,692 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.