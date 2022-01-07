Analysts Expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.06. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 282,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,290,645 shares of company stock worth $100,358,309.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

