Head-To-Head Contrast: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) versus Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GAN and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -22.62% -10.41% -9.25% Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.51% -36.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAN and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 10.22 -$20.22 million ($0.64) -13.31 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 3.50 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GAN and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

GAN currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 173.87%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Summary

GAN beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

