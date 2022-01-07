Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.74

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.74 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.34 ($0.07). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 856,573 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

