Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.11. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 197,833 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $383.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

