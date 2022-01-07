Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as low as C$1.69. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 55,842 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.87.

Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.