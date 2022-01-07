HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.25. HUMBL shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 6,376,264 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

HUMBL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

