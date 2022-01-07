Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group (LON:CCR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded C&C Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 280 ($3.77) in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on C&C Group from GBX 299 ($4.03) to GBX 292 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Shares of CCR opened at GBX 229.40 ($3.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £901.29 million and a PE ratio of -14.30. C&C Group has a 1 year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.39).

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.