The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 63.19 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £57.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 60.50 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.09.
The Mission Group Company Profile
