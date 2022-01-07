The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 63.19 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £57.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 60.50 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.09.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

