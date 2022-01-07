Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SEA comprises 3.8% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $184.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.72 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

