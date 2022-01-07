Sovarnum Capital L.P. Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.1% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $90.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $917,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

