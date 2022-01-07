Summit Financial LLC Makes New $577,000 Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.