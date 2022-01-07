Mendel Money Management Has $3.29 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.1% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $504.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.76.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

