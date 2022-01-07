Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $25.55

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.55, but opened at $24.63. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALT. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a market cap of $629.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

