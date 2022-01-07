Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.63

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 50655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Bakkt alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,118,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.