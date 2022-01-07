Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $889.87.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,088.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,074.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $850.93. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.14, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

