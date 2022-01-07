Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 96,402 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Infrastructure India (LON:IIP)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.