Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.87. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,056,423 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 2.05.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

