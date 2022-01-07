Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the highest is $3.83 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

