Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBSI opened at $68.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $516.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

