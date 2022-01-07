$111.62 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post sales of $111.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.39 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $95.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $428.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $433.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $470.41 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $484.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $39,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $859,833. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.