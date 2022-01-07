Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.73

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 179387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $340,037,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $345,594,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $82,217,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $106,657,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 155.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,993,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,884 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

