Square (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $154.06 and last traded at $154.74, with a volume of 233818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.03.

Specifically, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

