Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.96

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

