Mesa Air Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,265 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,098% compared to the average volume of 356 call options.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MESA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

