Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $229.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.