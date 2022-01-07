Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Down 5.1%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.65. 1,637,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,910,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several research firms have commented on VLTA. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

