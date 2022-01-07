Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $45.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $504.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 116,410 shares of company stock valued at $737,718. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 220,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

