i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post sales of $69.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.19 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $44.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $292.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $326.88 million, with estimates ranging from $319.27 million to $339.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

IIIV stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.72 million, a PE ratio of -70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

