Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Rises By 24.8%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 455,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 77.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 227.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 32,893 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.