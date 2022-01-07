Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $150.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

